UGASports continues its Early Enrollee Spotlight with a look at offensive lineman Michael Uini. The native of Copperas Cove, Texas. has tremendous physical assets and projects as a future star on the offensive line for the Bulldogs. For more on Uini:

Michael Uini

Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 325 pounds Position: Offensive Line Rating: Four-Star. Position - No. 9. Overall - No. 124

Michael Uini can play either tackle or guard. (Karyna Aguilar)

High School Career

Uni has everything you want in a young offensive lineman. Blessed with great height and excellent reach, Uini carries his 325 pounds with no problem. Uini, who earned a spot in both the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii and All-American Bowl in Orlando, was one of the best offensive line prospects in the state of Texas. With offers from the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, and Clemson, Uini chose the Bulldogs

Quoting Uini

“He (Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels) has not said anything yet about what position, but I'm ready to come in and play all five positions. It's just the way he is about his work. He's driven, he's dedicated to his guys to winning and developing.” - Michael Uini

Where He Fits In

Georgia is getting one of the biggest offensive line prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. At 6-foot-7 and 273 pounds, Uini is a massive blocker that easily passes the eye test, and will only get stronger working under Bulldog strength coach Scott Sinclair. Uini uses his size and brute strength to his advantage, especially when run blocking. He drives defensive linemen back when he gets his hands on them and finishes blocks with ease. The four-star has a chance to make an early difference in the run game as he develops his pass-blocking technique. Although he projects as a tackle, Uini has been told he's liable to be used at any of the five positions on the offensive line. Stay tuned.

