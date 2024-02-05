There's a lot to like about freshman linebacker Kris Jones. The second-ranked player from the state of Virginia has all the ingredients it takes to become a standout linebacker in the SEC. Size, speed—Jones appears to have it all. For more on Jones:

Kris Jones

Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Position: Inside Linebacker Rating: Four-star. Position - No. 8. Overall - 124

Kristopher Jones has the potential to make a big impact at inside linebacker.

High School Career

As a senior, Jones helped the Fairfax Lions to a 9-4 overall record and VHSL Class 6A regional championship game. He attended Mountain View High School in Stafford, Va. for his first three seasons. There, he helped the Wildcats to an 11-2 record during his sophomore and junior seasons and reached Class 5A regional championship games in both years. His senior year, Jones was a semifinalist for the High School Butkus Award, given annually to the top prep linebacker in the country.

Quoting Kristopher Jones

"Just how big I am and how well I move. I can run sideline to sideline. And how versatile I am. It’s just a big part of this game. Everybody’s fast, everybody’s athletic. Sometimes you just need that little bit of athleticism to help you out as well." - Jones when asked what Glenn Schumann likes about his game.

What They're Saying

"Jones is big enough to rush the passer with his hand on the ground and take on linemen who aren't ready for his combination of speed and strength. What makes Jones stand out among other inside linebackers is his ability to cover in passing situations. He can cover the middle of the field in zone coverage, and he's proven to have enough speed to cover running backs and tight ends one-on-one. His size will be something to keep a close eye on once he gets to the next level, but he has all the tools to perform at a high level." - Rivals Adam Friedman

Where He Fits In

Inside linebacker was one of Georgia's bigger focuses with its 24 class, and on paper it appears the Bulldogs hit another home run. Along with five-star Justin Williams and four-star Chris Cole, the Bulldogs feel they've done a great job of addressing their needs. Physically, Jones will remember Bulldog fans of current Green Bay Packer Quay Walker, a downhill thumper with the ability to make an impact defending the run and the pass.

