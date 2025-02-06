The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's culture stands out to safety

Here is the Feb. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Safety recruit is a fan of Georgia's culture

Safety Jordan Smith said Georgia's tight-knit culture has been impressive to see.

When asked what stands out about the Bulldogs, he said the culture and consistency that comes with it.

"Tradition. Culture, really. I'd say culture. I'd say it's a good one," Smith said. "You know, the coaches, they see all. It ain't like one coach saying this thing, one coach saying that. Man, they're all on the same page. They understand where they're trying to build. Not that, I mean, they've established themselves, but they're still like on the move."

Being an in-state prospect, Smith has heard plenty about Georgia from friends and family. That's certainly factoring into his decision.

"You dream about it growing up, really. You know, being from Georgia, that's all you hear about, Georgia football, Georgia football," Smith said. "When I was younger, even now I still have aspirations of playing at the next level, but I can definitely see myself playing up in Athens for sure."

Bouncing back from injury

Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was seeing a good amount of playing time to start the 2024 season. Then an ankle injury against Auburn sidelined him the rest of the season.

Jonah-Ajonye provided an update on his injury and how it affected him this past season.

“It feels good. It's healing up,” Jonah-Ajonye said. “I've really just been going to rehab and attacking rehab. It’s better.”

Jonah-Ajonye was enjoying the season prior to the injury and said he's learned a lot from defensive line coach Tray Scott thus far.

“I learned how to play with more effort, run to the ball,” Jonah-Ajonye said. “That's something that I feel like I didn't do much in high school, but I do it here now.”

