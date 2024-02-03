We continue our Early Enrollee Spotlight with a look at tight end Colton Heinrich. The native of Fort Lauderdale joins Jaden Reddell as one of two signees at the position for the Bulldogs. For more on Heinrich:

Colton Heinrich

Height: 6-4 Weight: 230 Position: Tight End Rating: Four-Star. Position - 21. National Rating - non

Colton Heinrich joins his family during their official visit last year. (@HeinrichColton)

High School Career

As a senior, Heinrich helped lead Cardinal Gibbons to a 9-4 record and FHSAA Class 2M regional championship appearance by catching 31 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns. In his junior season, Heinrich tallied 34 catches for 464 yards and three touchdowns.. He also handled kickoff return duties in 2022, returning five for 69 yards. As a sophomore, he was part of the 2021 state champion team for Cardinal Gibbons. Heinrich also held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, and Auburn before deciding to sign with the Bulldogs.

Quoting Colton Heinrich

"Coach Hartley loves my versatility and how I'm able to be a mismatch in the passing game. I'm also going to be able to come in the box and be a physical, dominant blocker in the run game. He likes that I'm able to do a little bit of all of it, and I'm versatile. He sees me as a guy that can get my hand in the dirt." - Colton Heinrich

What They're Saying

"Heinrich also shows great feel between the lines, as he is comfortable working against underneath zones in choice routes, maximizing his frame to increase the margin for error from the passer. There is plenty of ability after the catch, too, with his strength, strong straight-line speed, and surprising balance relative to his size. He'll extend for grabs in tight quarters or down the field, too." - John Garcia Jr., Rivals

Where Does He Fit In?

Balance is a word used often to describe Heinrich's game. He also brings a great frame, versatility and is well-versed when it comes to technique, suggesting he has a high floor. Although Heinrich will likely work primarily with his hand in the dirt, he can split out and runs strong routes and is a more-than-capable pass-catcher. He gets off the line well and knows how to finish plays, qualities that should serve him well at the position for the Bulldogs.

