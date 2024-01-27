We continue our Early Enrollee Spotlight series by jumping back over to the offensive line where we take a look at offensive lineman Malachi Toliver. A graduate of Cartersville High School, Toliver held offers from a host of top programs, including Michigan, Miami, Auburn, and Ole Miss. More on Toliver:

Malachi Toliver

Height: 6-5 Weight: 320 Position: Offensive Line Ranking: Three-star; Was not ranked as an instate player or nationally.

Offensive lineman Malachi Toliver brings more size to Georgia's offensive line. (Rivals.com)

High School Career

As a senior, Toliver helped lead Cartersville to a 13-1 record and a Class 5A semifinal appearance. A key member of the offensive line, he helped boost Cartersville’s offense to 329.5 total yards per game, including 195.5 rushing yards per game and 40 total rushing touchdowns on the season. During his junior season, Toliver helped lead Cartersville to a 12-2 record and a semifinal appearance in the playoffs. That year, he helped pave the way for Cartersville’s offense to 366.9 total yards per game with 198 rushing yards per game and 45 total rushing touchdowns. He was also a standout in track and field, competing in shot put and discus. As a sophomore, he recorded highs of 37-4 in shot put and 99-11 in the discus.

Quoting Malachi Toliver

"Shoot, we’re the Great Wall for a reason, bringing all that size in. I know as a group, we’ve got the mentality and focus to know we’ve got to get better and the humility to know that we’ve got to get better. So bringing hard work there, too." - Malachi Toliver

Where he fits in

Toliver played primarily tackle during his career at Cartersville High, but the guess here is he'll mostly be moved inside to guard, or perhaps even center. Don't let the fact that he's a former three-star fool you. Coaches love Toliver's toughness, which is a quick way to earn favor with position coach Stacy Searels. With a deep offensive line class, Toliver can use his freshman year to get stronger and adjust to the college game before making a run at some playing time in seasons to come.

