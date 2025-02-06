Georgia students paying homage to Blue Cain in a unique way

One might say he’s seeing more minutes than you can shake a stick at.

After seeing significant action as a true freshman, Cain has been a staple in Georgia’s starting lineup, starting all 23 of the Bulldogs’ games.

The sophomore from Knoxville's popularity has grown in recent weeks among his fellow students.

Blue Cain’s fan base is not hard to spot during games at Stegeman Coliseum. They’re the ones shaking blue canes.

As his popularity has grown, so has the number of blue canes in the stands.

“I've seen it for about a couple games now,” Cain said of the ever-growing assembly of canes present at Bulldog games. “I appreciate the support. They'll leave them on my (truck) and my front door and stuff. It's always a fun surprise. You never know when I'm going to walk out to see one.”

Cain, who drives a Ford pickup, laughed that he has no idea how so many people have figured out where he lives.

“I don’t know how I feel about that, but they know what one it is,” said Cain, who smiled that he’s gained the collection. “I usually give them out to friends and stuff; I’ve probably got like five or six.”

With performances like his near triple-double in Wednesday night’s 81-62 win over LSU, you’ll likely start to see even more.

With 10 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, Cain finished just two assists shy from becoming just the second Bulldog in school history to record a triple-double. Sahvir Wheeler has the only other one, achieving the feat against LSU in 2021.

“He's a good player. He's a good SEC player who had a whale of a game despite only making one three,” head coach Mike White said. “Arguably, that was his biggest strength definitely last year and maybe earlier this year. But he’s rounding out his game. Eight assists and zero turnovers … he really rebounded well. He played really hard, and I'm proud of him.”

De’Shayne Montgomery said he and other teammates were rooting for Cain to achieve the rare individual feat.

“Man, he was real big, you know? I looked up on the scoreboard, and he was at eight, eight, and eight,” Montgomery said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, he gotta get that triple-double tonight.”

Cain said he was more worried about the Bulldogs earning the much-needed win.

“Yeah, I had an idea later in the game, but the coaches told me just to keep playing, try to win,” Cain said. “My teammates just allowed me to be in good positions to make plays.”