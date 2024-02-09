We continue our Early Enrollee Spotlight with a closer look at defensive tackle Jordan Thomas. The big man from New Jersey checks a lot of boxes. Although Thomas was close with former Georgia secondary coach Fran Brown, he stuck with his commitment to the Bulldogs despite the latter's move to Syracuse to become the head coach. Georgia fans should be thrilled that he did. For more on Thomas.

Jordan Thomas

Height: 6-5 Weight: 325 Position: Defensive Tackle Rating: Four-Star. Position - No. 13. Overall - 195

High School Career

After a solid season at Don Bosco, Thomas was one of the surprises in the January All-American Bowl in January, where the 325-pounder proved to be one of the most physical players at his position. The top-ranked player from New Jersey, Thomas' best football appears to lie ahead. As a senior, Thomas made 36 tackles, including four for lost yardage and two sacks. He chose the Bulldogs over Rutgers, Florida, and South Carolina, which were his other three finalists.

Most feel that defensive tackle Jordan Thomas' best football is still ahead of him. (Kidd Ryno/Rivals.com)

Quoting Thomas

"He's (Kirby Smart) a defensive guy and is always around the defense, so that's great. They have a bunch of players in the NFL, too. That made a big difference, but it was also the relationship we have." - Jordan Thomas on why he signed with Georgia

What They're Saying

“Jordan Thomas maybe needs a little fire lit under him at times, but that’s exactly what Tray Scott does. (Thomas) has the size, he has the speed up the middle. He was very good in San Antonio as a guy who might have fallen under the radar, but he’s going to be a very productive defensive tackle in Athens.” - Rivals National Analyst Adam Gorney

What To Expect

Thomas is a high-ceiling addition for Georgia on the defensive line. According to Rivals analyst Adam Friedman, he'll need a little time to develop, but the traits are there for him to become a difference-maker for the Bulldogs. Thomas has the size, length, and agility to line up in positions on the defensive front. Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott has an outstanding track record when it comes to developing players like Thomas. His future appears bright, and how well he progresses this spring will go a long way to determining how much initial playing time he will receive this fall.

