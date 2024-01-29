We'll stay with the defense in today's Early Enrollee Spotlight, where our focus will be Texas standout Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Jonah-Ajonye picked up the coveted fifth start during Rivals' final evaluation, and one look at his game will clearly show why. For more on Jonah-Ajonye:



Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Height: 6-5 Weight: 275 Position: Defensive Line Ranking: Five-Star. Position - No. 2. Overall - No. 16

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye hopes to make an impact as a true freshman. (Karyna Aguilar/Rivals.com)

High School Career

Jonah-Ajonye only began playing football during his freshman year in high school after moving to the United States from Nigeria. Although he's still learning the game, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound defender has made tremendous strides as evidenced by the fact Rivals granted him a fifth star during its final evaluation. In his last two seasons, Jonah-Ajonye helped lead Oak Ridge High in Texas to back-to-back trips to the state playoffs. A standout in basketball, he also competed in track and field, along with playing soccer as a child growing up in Nigeria.

Quoting Jonah-Ajonye

"He knows how much I care about development, and he knew that before I even told him. I need a coaching staff and strength staff to push me to my absolute limit." - Jonah-Ajonye

What They're Saying

"Jonah-Ajonye had a great showing in Orlando at the Under Armour All-America Game and the preceding practices. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman has outstanding quickness for his size and a great motor as well. Jonah-Ajonye routinely chased down ball carriers and was in the face of quarterbacks on passing plays. "His combination of power, length, and relentlessness made it extremely difficult for offensive linemen to keep him from getting to the ball carrier or into the backfield. "Jonah-Ajonye's physical traits, technical development, and playing style all point toward potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft." - Adam Friedman, Rivals.

Where Does He Fit In

Jonah-Ajonye is a potential star in the making. At 6-foot-5, Jonah-Ajonye has the frame to add more weight and keep his remarkable athleticism. Blessed with a wingspan that reaches 6-10, one of his strengths is his work from the point of attack, and he can work on different fronts. Like most freshmen, Jonah-Ajonye still needs to expand his moves. But that will come. Don't be surprised if Jonah-Ajonye works himself into the back end of the rotation before the year is complete. He's a good one.

