Four-star OL Breck Kolojay sets trio of June official visits

The 2025 class is in the books and colleges have been prioritizing the best in the 202 class throughout the New Year. It means more offers and big visits are being communicated for the junior group.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay had been busy on the road through January and now he's looking ahead towards official visits. Three have already been set.

Kolojay will see Miami (June 6), Georgia (June 13) and Tennessee (June 20) in a three-week span to kick off the month of June. It won't be the only official visits he takes, with a focus on the open slate at the end of May, but the three programs set to host him are in strong position to continue to contend for the interior talent.

Others still very much in the mix also like within SEC and Big Ten country.

"Some other schools that are also playing a role are LSU, Michigan, Texas, OU, 'Bama, and some others," Kolojay told Rivals. "I’m going to have a busy spring visiting a lot of these schools and trying to see which school I’m going to OV to the weekend of May 30th."