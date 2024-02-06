As we continue our Early Enrollee Spotlight series, let's focus on one of the key members of Georgia's Class of 2024: quarterback Ryan Puglisi. Though some lamented the loss of former commit Dylan Raiola, who flipped to Nebraska, Puglisi remained firm with his commitment to the Bulldogs. That was big news for the Bulldogs, as in the brief time he's been with the team, Puglisi has already made quite the impression. For more on Puglisi:



Ryan Puglisi

Height: 6-3 Weight: 210 Position: Quarterback Rating: Four-Star. Position - 10; Overall - 198

High School Career

Gritty, determined, and with a don't-back-down mentality. These have been descriptions used for Puglisi, who won the affection of Bulldog fans long before ever arriving on campus. This was for not backing out of his commitment, even when it appeared Raiola, the nation's No. 1 quarterback, was coming to UGA. His willingness to fight for the job won over many a fan. As a senior, Puglisi helped lead Avon Old Farms to a 7-2 record, completing 118 passes for 1,693 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns, with three rushing touchdowns. His junior season saw Puglisi complete 133 passes for 1,904 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns in nine starts. Football wasn't his only sport. Puglisi also excelled in baseball for Avon Old Farms, pitching and playing shortstop. He was once ranked as high as the No. 3 prospect in New England by the Prep Baseball Report.

Quoting Puglisi

"I think having Coach (Mike) Bobo, and playing under a coach that has been in your shoes as a Georgia quarterback, adds another level of coaching to the game. He has that different type of love for Georgia football. because he was a part of Georgia football. He knows what it’s like to be in your shoes. He knows what it’s like to play in Sanford." - Puglisi

What They're Saying

"Super strong arm, great kid, super smart. Having a guy like that added into the quarterback room is always good, always drives competition, and you know pushes all the guys around us to be better. For a guy to come in, get all these reps at practice, start picking up the speed even faster is going to help him as far as development at a faster rate." - Carson Beck on Puglisi

Where Does He Fit In

As you can tell by Beck's comments above, Puglisi made an impression in the short time he was with the team for Orange Bowl practice. Head coach Kirby Smart agreed. Smart cited attributes like Puglisi's character, his makeup, and the velocity he's already throwing the ball. Obviously, Puglisi will not have to worry about starting this year with the returning Beck, but could potentially see some reps in any game that happens to get out of hand. His future is bright.



