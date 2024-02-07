We continue our Early Enrollee Spotlight series with a look at defensive tackle Nnamdi Ogboko. Hailing from Garner, N.C., Ogboko is still considered raw in some respects and will need to work in the weight room like the other freshmen. But the talent is there. For more on Ogboko:

Advertisement

Nnamdi Ogboko

Height: 6-4 Weight: 340 Position: Defensive Line Rating: Three-star. Position - 40. National - No Rating

Nnamdi Ogboko poses with fellow North Carolina native Jordan Davis. (Courtesy of Brian Yarborough)

High School Career

Ogboko has only been playing football for two years, but has already made tremendous strides. As a senior, he led South Garner to a 5-6 record and the Class 4A state playoffs. He showed he could be quite the disrupter. Of Ogboko's 58 tackles, 26 were solo stops with five sacks, 14 quarterback pressures, and two forced fumbles. His performance earned him a spot in the Shrine Bowl. During his previous season at Durham-Riverside, his first, Ogboko made 61 tackles, including 11 for loss with four sacks and 10 quarterback pressures.

Quoting Ogboko

“They develop D-Lineman very well there at Georgia. Jordan Davis is in the NFL now, and we’ll see how they do with Jah Jarrett." - Nnamdi Ogboko

What They're Saying

"A player with above-average feet and lateral movement who gets off the ball extremely well for a man his size. Naturally a visual learner who has a knack for picking up concepts easily. He was born an anchor with a super-wide lower base that is difficult to move, yet a flat stomach and a frame where he still has room to develop and grow in Georgia's weight room. He has powerful, thick hands with good striking ability, good eyes, and a nose for the ball." - South Garner defensive line coach Brian Yarborough.

What To Expect

You're probably not going to see much of Ogboko initially, simply because he's only playing his third season of organized football. The talent, however, is there. Ogboko also held offers from the likes of Notre Dame. In two short years, Ogboko has already improved his mobility and has excellent lateral movement for a young man his size. All he needs is development, and he'll receive plenty of that working under position coach Tray Scott.

From Earlier