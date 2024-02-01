We continue our Early Enrollee Spotlight series with a look at tight end Jaden Reddell. Reddell is one of two tight ends signed by the Bulldogs, who needed to add some depth after Brock Bowers moved on to the NFL. For more on Reddell:

Jaden Reddell

Height: 6-4 Weight: 235 Position: Tight End Rating: Four-Star. Position - 6th. Overall - 107th

Jaden Reddell is of two tight ends signed by the Bulldogs in December. (Rivals.com)

High School Career

Reddell knows what to do with the ball in his hands. As a senior at Raymore-Peculiar, Reddell caught 27 passes for 417 yards and five touchdowns. He did even better as a junior when he snared 49 receptions for 1002 yards and two touchdowns. A member of the 2023 Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State team, Reddell earned numerous other post-season awards during his high school career. He chose Georgia over a host of schools, including Alabama and Tennessee.

What They're Saying

"The addition of Reddell and Heinrich to an already-loaded Georgia tight end room should leave the position in good hands for years to come. This is also another sign that Georgia is quickly becoming the modern-day Tight End U with a Bulldog tight end selected in five straight NFL drafts." - analyst Clint Cosgrove

Where Will He Fit In?

Reddell was one of the nation's most physical and athletic tight ends when he signed with the Bulldogs. Although Reddell is coveted for his capabilities as a receiver, he has the frame to develop into a true in-line tight end once fully developed in a college weight program. He's already well on his way. Per analysts, this physical upside combined with his willingness as a blocker potentially makes Reddell the complete package. He's only going to get better with time.

