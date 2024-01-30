Georgia signed some exciting freshmen who are currently on campus as early enrollees. Among them, Demello Jones takes a backseat to nobody. Jones could star on either side of the ball. He's truly that good. Georgia, however, has plans for him at cornerback, but also on special teams where he could become a dangerous return man. We continue our Early Enrollee Spotlight with a look at Jones.

Demello Jones

Height: 6-1 Weight: 180 Position: Defensive Back Rating: Four-star. Position - No. 3; Overall - No. 98

Demello Jones was one of the best athletes in Georgias as a senior at Swainsboro High.

High School Career

Jones was one of the state's most electric players. As a senior, he helped lead Swainsboro to a 12-2 record and GHSA Class A DI runner-up finish, playing running back, quarterback, and defensive back. His numbers were impressive. Jones led the team in rushing with 1,160 yards, while scoring 10 touchdowns on 129 carries, along with 300 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air. Defensively, he tallied 32 tackles (27 solo), five pass breakups, and an interception. This came after a junior season that saw him lead Swainsboro to a 13-1 record and a GHSA Class A DI runner-up finish. That year, Jones led the Tigers in rushing and receiving with 1,279 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 122 carries and 384 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 14 receptions. He was also the team leader in total tackles, recording 44 tackles (25 solo) and totaling six pass breakups.

Quoting Demello Jones

"I'm close with everybody. Ellis (Robinson) and I are probably the closest, though. We're defensive backs and we have to have certain stuff and the same stuff. Ellis and I are close with Ondre, too. We're bringing him in. We're all close. We're all like brothers and family. We're coming in hot. We're gonna be ready. Our mindsets make us different."

Where He Fits In

Jones' athleticism ensures he will be on the field in some way, shape, or form. Georgia lists him as a cornerback. While he'll train there, and has a chance to early playing time as a freshman, his first impact may be on special teams. A solid tackler, Jones closes quickly, although he'll need to fine-tune his coverage skills as most young cornerbacks are want to do. Still, look for Jones to see the field, as he and fellow freshmen defensive backs KJ Bolden, Ellis Robinson, and Ondre Evans, have a chance to be as good a group of young defensive backs that Kirby Smart has signed during his tenure as Georgia's coach.

