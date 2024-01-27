Let's hop over to the defense for today's edition of our Enrollee Spotlight with a look at defensive end Quintavius Johnson. The former four-star prospect held offers from a host of schools, including SEC members Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU, and Ole Miss before deciding on the Bulldogs. For more on Johnson:

Quintavius Johnson

Height: 6-5 Weight: 255 Position: Outside Linebacker Rating: Four-Star; State - 48th, Position - 32nds

Atlanta native Quintavius Johnson hopes to give the Bulldogs a boost at outside linebacker. (Lance McCurley, Kathryn Skeenan)

High School Career

A former quarterback, Johnson only made the move to defense prior to his junior year. Although he's still raw in some respects, the former Mays High standout made tremendous strides the past two seasons, leading his school to a spot in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Watching him play defensive end and then line up at quarterback is something else. With excellent speed, Johnson has been timed at 4.58 in the 40-yard dash, not bad for a man his size. A multi-sport athlete, Johnson also played baseball and basketball for Mays.

Quoting Johnson

"The energy that he brings and just knowing what he’s talking about. When I had a meeting with him, we were breaking down the film and things like that." Quintavious Johnson on Tray Scott

What they're saying

“You can line him up anywhere. You can do a lot of things with him. He’s a pretty special specimen, man. You just have to hold on for dear life and pray you make something happen." Douglas County defensive coordinator Lee Hannah

Where he fits in

Johnson is still a bit on the raw side, considering he's only been playing defense for a couple of years. But there's no questioning his athleticism. Johnson is listed as an outside linebacker by the Bulldogs, where he will learn under position coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. Although we could initially see Johnson on special teams, don't be surprised if he uses this season as an opportunity to develop and learn Georgia's defense before taking on more of an on-field role.

