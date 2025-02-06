Georgia Baseball News and Notes

Wes Johnson welcomes expectations

Advertisement

Most experts believe Georgia will have one of the top college baseball programs. If you’ve scanned the various preseason rankings, you’ll see that the Bulldogs are picked anywhere from fourth to 13th. So, what does Wes Johnson think about the hype? “It just means you got a chance to be good, right? I mean, that's what all the preseason hype is, now you gotta go do it,” Johnson said before practice on Thursday. “But it's our league; you're not gonna hide anywhere in this league. People think you're supposed to be good.” In most cases, all 16 conference teams are. Baseball America has Georgia at No. 11 along with nine other SEC schools in its rankings. DIBaseball has the Bulldogs at No. 8 as one of nine conference schools in its Top 25. “I don't know that you can ever say anybody in the SEC's ever been an underdog. So, it's not like you're gonna hide, so you better get used to it, right?” Johnson said. “You play the toughest schedule no matter what the schedules play just because you are in this league and you're playing the midweek against whoever. If they can beat you, that's their signature win for the year. They can say they beat an SEC team. So, yeah, you better get used to the target a little bit if you're gonna be good in this league and hopefully we can go out and play well.”

Bulldogs becoming result-driven

Georgia’s a week away from its season-opening series at UNC-Wilmington against the host Seahawks, and Quinnipiac and intrasquad games are taking a more serious turn. “You hate to drive results as hard as you have to in our game, but things now are going to be result-oriented,” Johnson said. “At the plate, we’re really looking at what guys are doing. We’re going to emphasize two strikes, what they’re doing on their approach.” On the pitching side, Johnson said it will continue to be about getting his hurlers stretched out. “It'll be one of those things, we had one happen the other day. We had a 13 pitch at bat and the guy got two outs and I just rolled the inning,” Johnson said. “Not because he was doing anything wrong, just because I needed him to go back out for another inning. His pitch count wasn't where it needed to be. We'll still have a little of that this weekend, as far as from your pitching staff.” However, most eyes will be on the position player. “Again, we’re looking at two-strike at-bats. If you get there, how's the approach against the pitcher you're facing? Are you able to execute that plan?” Johnson said. “We're really game planning for our guys, meaning our pitching staff, these next four days.”

Johnson excited about outfield defense

As good as Georgia was last year coming one game shy of advancing to the College World Series, the Bulldogs' outfield defense occasionally left something to be desired. Johnson said that should not be a problem this year. With Nolan McCarthy, Devin Obee, Tre Phelps, and Robbie Burnett expected to take most of the team’s outfield reps, Johnson is bullish on how good their defense will be. “I think there'll be times this year that, from a defensive perspective, we'll have the best in our league,” Johnson said. “You guys know I love Corey Collins. But I don't think we'll ever have a Corey Collins in left field.” Collins was forced to play left field on a few occasions last year due to injuries. But with Georgia’s depth, there shouldn’t be any weak links this spring. At their former schools – McCarthy, Obee, and Burnett - combined to make just three errors between them all year.

This and that