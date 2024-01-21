We continue our Early Enrollee Spotlight series by taking a closer look at freshman linebacker Chris Cole. The Virginia native is one of the intriguing freshmen in this year's class, one whose best football is clearly ahead of him. For more on Cole:

Linebacker Chris Cole was the 66th-ranked player in the country.

Chris Cole

Height: 6-3 Weight: 220 Position: Inside linebacker Ranking: No. 1 player in Virginia; No. 66 overall

High School Career

Cole started as a safety in high school but was moved to inside linebacker where he brings tremendous speed and athleticism to the position. As a senior, Cole made 76 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage. Cole also doubles as a track athlete, but it's not just a hobby. He finished fourth at the 2023 Nike Indoor Nationals in the 60-meter hurdles with a school-record time of 8.44, while also finishing sixth in the 55-meter hurdles. Cole chose Georgia over a host of other schools, including Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Miami, and Virginia Tech.

Quoting Chris Cole

"You can't be afraid of constructive criticism when working with Coach Schumann, because everything is done with love to make you a better player. I'm aggressive and a lion on the field, so I don't run from competition or correction, because I'm always striving for excellence on and off the field." - Chris Cole

Where does he fit in?

"Toolsy" is an often-used description when talking about Cole. It's easy to see why. Cole is a long strider with very long arms, and combined with his outstanding speed, is just what Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann look for in an inside linebacker. He'll join a room that already has some very good young talent in Jalon Walker, C. J. Allen, Smael Mondon, and Raylen Wilson. Considered a solid tackler, Cole can line up against tight ends and running backs with excellent closing speed. He loves to play downhill, which should also lead him to see extensive action on special teams, especially on punt and kickoff coverage.

