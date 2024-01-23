Georgia went big—literally—with its offensive line class for 2024. Former Walton standout Daniel Calhoun is just one of the examples. As UGASports continues its series taking a closer look at Georgia's early enrollees, let's examine the big four-star performer.

Daniel Calhoun

Position: Offensive Line Height: 6-6 Weight: 350 Ranking: 4 star (10th best at his position, 140th overall)

Daniel Calhoun is bringing a lot of size to Georgia's offensive line. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

High School Career

Calhoun comes from a football family with older brothers Vincent Calhoun and Chris Calhoun playing collegiately for Minnesota (2016-2017) and Wake Forest (2015-2018), respectively. A graduate of Walton High, Calhoun helped lead the school to a 14-1 record and a spot in the Class 7A state championship game. Calhoun, who transferred from Centennial High School in Roswell after his junior year, earned All-State honors in each of the past two seasons. He took part in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio earlier this month.

Quoting Daniel Calhoun

"Coach Searels and Kirby Smart, they really develop offensive linemen. Really just development, that’s what they preached about. You’re going to come to work. It’s going to be hard every day, but you’ve just got to push through it.” — Daniel Calhoun

What They're Saying

"When you put the helmet on and you’re playing, he’s going to play the game violently and as physically as he possibly can. I think that’s what kind of separated him. There’s a lot of big dudes. There’s not as many big dudes that get as nasty as he gets. If you’re going to play in the SEC, you better have that grit and that nasty-ass mentality." — Walton High head coach Daniel Brunner

Where does he fit in?

Like basically all of Georgia's incoming offensive linemen, Calhoun will have to drop a little weight before he can worry about working his way into the three-deep. Fortunately, that's never been a problem, as strength coach Scott Sinclair and his staff will undoubtedly whip Calhoun into shape sooner rather than later. With spring practice still approximately two months away, it's unclear whether tackle or guard will be Calhoun's home. But he's considered versatile enough to play any position on the offensive line, even center. Wherever he plays, Calhoun is one of those linemen who plays the game with an attitude and is extremely physical, which is just what offensive line coach Stacy Searels loves to see.

