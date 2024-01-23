We continue our Early Enrollee Spotlight feature with a look at wide receiver Sacovie White. One of the more exciting players in Georgia's class, White is expected to have an opportunity to make an early impact in what's shaping up to be another exciting offense for the Bulldogs come fall. For more on White:

Sacovie White

Height: 5-9 Weight: 189 Position: Wide Receiver Ranking: Four-star: Position - 34; Overall - 201

Sacovie White has a chance to make an early impact. (Rivals.com)

High School Career

White enjoyed quite the career at Cass High in Cartersville. During his senior year alone, White caught 91 passes for 1,409 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with one touchdown pass en route to earning the Class 5A Region 7 Athlete of the Year award. As a junior, White caught 54 passes for 716 yards and seven touchdowns, while also scoring touchdowns as a return man on both punts and kickoffs. White also excelled in basketball and track for Cass.

Quoting Sacovie White

"I just think they can trust me. I’m going to be a competitor. I’m not worried about the guys coming or anybody that’s there. They know I’m going to come in and compete." - Sacovie White

Where Does He Fit In?

White is a standout athlete on both sides of the ball. For the Colonels, White lined up at receiver and corner, getting next-level looks at both spots. Because White is so athletic, he can make the regular plays look easy and make circus catches look like routine plays. With his speed and hands, White should be able to contribute on Day 1 as a return specialist for Georgia. As his skills continue to develop, the Bulldogs will zero in on where they see him once spring practice gets underway.

