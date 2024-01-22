Our Early Enrollee Spotlight feature rolls on today with a look at running back Chauncey Bowens. The native of North Palm Beach, Florida, is one of three running backs signed by the Bulldogs this year along with Dwight Phillips and Nate Frazier, but is the only one currently on campus.

Running back Chauncey Bowens will look to make a quick impact this spring. (Rivals.com)

Chauncey Bowens

Height: 5-11 Weight: 225 Position: Running Back Ranking: No. 15 player in Florida, No. 104 overall

High School Career

As a senior, Bowens led Benjamin to an 8-3 record and FHSA Class 1M regional semifinals, rushing 112 times for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns per MaxPreps. For his career, Bowens rushed for 3,062 yards and 33 touchdowns on 430 carries, averaging 7.1 yards per rush. Football wasn't his only sport. Bowens also played lacrosse and excelled in track and field, qualifying twice for the state 100-meter dash, while also running one of the four legs on his team's 4X100 squad. He has a personal best of 10.88 in the 100 meters.

Quoting Chauncey Bowens

"You can't go wrong with Georgia. Their work ethic and dominance are exactly what I’m looking for in a program. They constantly visited my school when they were allowed to and they completely went all in with my recruitment." - Chauncey Bowens.

What they're saying

"Bowens is known for his burst and downhill leverage, though he continues to show a more well-rounded game as he matures, with the long speed balancing out an already above-average skillset as a pass-catcher. With the type of rotational ability Georgia is known for under star recruiter and developer Dell McGee, Bowens seems like a natural fit along the lines of other elite south Floridians to pick Athens at the position of late like James Cook and Kenny McIntosh." - John Garcia, Rivals.

Where does he fit in?

Bowens will have plenty of opportunity to make a quick impression when spring practice gets underway in March. He'll join a spring cast that will include Florida transfer Trevor Etienne, along with returnees Andrew Paul, Roderick Robinson, and Cash Jones. With Dwight Phillips and Nate Frazier not arriving until May, Bowens certainly has a chance to get a jump on the competition to come. As you can see by his 225-pound frame, Bowens is a power back, but he's also excellent speed which comes in handy when working to his strength as a downhill runner. Initially, you may see Bowens used more as a short-yardage runner, as he continues to develop his consistency.

