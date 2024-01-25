We'll stick with our wide receiver theme as we continue our Early Enrollee Spotlight series with a look at Nitro Tuggle. Like Sacovie White, Tuggle has an opportunity to earn some early playing time for Georgia, He hopes to use spring practice as a jumpstart to seeing the field come fall. For more on Tuggle.

Advertisement

Nitro Tuggle

Height: 6-1 Weight: 190 Position: Wide Receiver Ranking: Four-Star: Position - No. 21; Overall - No. 91

Nitro Tuggle hopes to make an early impact for the Bulldogs this fall. (Rion Young)

High School Career

As a senior, Tuggle led Northwood to a 12-3 record and the Indiana High School Class 4A runner-up finish, pulling down 86 receptions for 1,456 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. On defense, Tuggle made 25 tackles and intercepted three passes. For his effort, Tuggle was named South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Year. He was also named to the Elkhart Truth All-Area First Team, as well as Area Player of the Year. As a junior, he led the Panthers to the IHSAA sectional championship before finishing his career with 173 receptions for 2,866 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Quoting Tuggle

"I just love the coaching staff. They all had a high level of energy, and coach B-Mac (Bryan McClendon) keeps it real and cares about his players." - Nitro Tuggle

What They're Saying

"Tuggle was definitely impressive at OT7 as a big receiver with length and physicality, who should have no issues in the SEC." - Adam Gorney

Where does he fit in?

At 6-1 and 190 pounds, Tuggle has the kind of size and speed you need for becoming a consistent contributor in the SEC. Blessed with excellent length, Tuggle is considered a fluid route runner, capable of smoothly changing directions. His ball skills are excellent, and he's elusive after the catch. Like all young receivers, he'll still need to get stronger and improve his blocking skills. Still, there's no reason Tuggle cannot become an integral part of Georgia's wide receiver room sooner rather than later.



From Earlier