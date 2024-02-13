We're getting near the end of our Early Enrollee Spotlight series but there are still a couple of important names to go. Five-star linebacker Justin Williams qualifies. A high-school teammate of Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Willams was one of the best players in the entire country last year. Below, you'll see why.

Advertisement

Justin Williams

Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Position: Inside Linebacker Rating: Five-Star. Position - No. 1. Overall - No. 11

Justin Williams was the nation's top-ranked inside linebacker. (Karyna Aguilar/Rivals.com)

High School Career

Williams was one of the most acclaimed linebackers in the country. Not only did he earn a spot in the Under Armour All-American Game, but he was a finalist for the High School Butkus Award. One look at his numbers and you can see why. In 12 games, Williams logged 108 tackles, including an amazing 36 tackles for loss with 9.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. For good measure, he also intercepted three passes. In his junior year, Williams was named the Texas UIL Class 6A District 13 Defensive Player of the Year after making 105 tackles, with 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Quoting Williams

"Georgia's Linebacker U, honestly. I mean, it really plays a factor in where you want to go, honestly. Because it's a development process. So you see that those guys have developed into great linebackers so you know as a linebacker you want to be great." - Justin Williams

What They're Saying

“So he’s already here too, he’s fast, he shows up, twitchy. All the kids are like who is that guy? Because he’s out there at practice and he’s been helping on special teams and you see what you see there on tape. Closing speed, length, and really high character. This kid is one of the smartest kids, I think he had the highest GPA in our class, above a 4.0. Fun to be around.” - Kirby Smart on Williams

Where Does He Fit In?

Pretty much every recruiting expert you talk to will tell you that Williams is cut from special cloth. One look at him and it's easy to see why they feel that way. Williams has length, he's physical, and his body has room for further growth. "Twitchy" was a word used to describe Williams by Smart, who also loves the fact he's also one of the smartest players in the entire 2024 class. Georgia is blessed to have a deep room of inside linebackers, but if Williams is truly as good as most believe he is, don't bet against him seeing some time as a true freshman.

From Earlier