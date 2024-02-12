UGASports continues its Early Enrollee Spotlight with a look at one of the plums in the freshman class: cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. Regarded by most as the premier defensive back recruit in the country, Robinson has a chance to make an immediate impact, which we will examine below. For more on Robinson:

Ellis Robinson IV

Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Position: Cornerback Rating: Five-Star: Position - No. 1. Overall - No. 3

Ellis Robinson has a chance to make a quick impact with the Bulldogs. (Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

High School Career

Robinson is one of the most decorated cornerback recruits for Georgia in recent memory, capping his career with a spot in the Under Armour All-American Game. During his two years at IMG Academy, he helped lead the program to an 18-1 record during his junior and senior seasons, where he started at cornerback, including a senior year that saw him break up two passes in three different games. Prior to playing at IMG, Robinson helped lead Iona Prep to 16 wins in two seasons and the program’s first-ever Catholic school state title his sophomore season, while also playing wide receiver. Robinson was also named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American after totaling 29 tackles, eight interceptions, and over 700 yards of total offense.

Quoting Robinson

“Bowl practice, it has been different, you know. Way different than high school. I would definitely say like the speed of the game from everything. Just every aspect of the game is different. Players are faster, much stronger. It was eye-opening really," Robinson IV said. “I was on the scout team. I was on the look team for the first-team offense. So I was just going up against the offense really just playing seven on seven and eleven on eleven and stuff like that.” - Robinson on taking part in bowl practice.

What They're Saying

"He’s incredibly fluid, he can be physical or he can run with receivers on deep routes. He showed once again, for like the millionth time, that he can do things that other corners in this class just cannot do. Robinson proved again that he’s unquestionably the top corner in 2024." - Rivals National Analyst Adam Gorney.

Where He Fits In

It's rare that you see a true freshman step in at cornerback and start for the Bulldogs, but Robinson has a chance. He appears to have it all. Blessed with tremendous length, speed, and the ability to swallow up receivers. Although he'll need to become more physical at the point of attack going against receivers in the SEC, Robinson has all the ingredients to become an All-SEC and early-round draft pick before his Bulldog career is complete.

