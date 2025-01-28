Georgia gets back on the winning track

Nothing against South Carolina, but after facing three Top 7 teams in its most recent four games, the Gamecocks represented a welcomed reprieve for Georgia. The Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 71-60 win.

“Our hunger needed to be up, and it was a must-win at home against a really strong South Carolina team. We just all play our heart out,” freshman Asa Newell said. “We just needed to put wood in the fire, and that's what we did tonight. We’ve just got to be hungrier. I feel like we're getting our swagger back. Our confidence is back. Guys are shooting the ball without something in the back of their mind. Like I said, this was a must-win to get the ball rolling.”

Head coach Mike White hopes it will, although he wasn’t sure if Newell’s description of a must-win applied.

“None of them must win, but all of them are opportunities. Our practice here in a couple of days is must-do-well, must grow. But they're all, we need to celebrate all of them because they're all so hard to come by, for sure,” White said. “It doesn't get any easier. It's a tough road ahead, but a lot of opportunity too. We've got to just continue to focus on valuing the basketball, defensive rebounding, which was really good at times.”

It’s been a grueling, often frustrating run for the Bulldogs, who improved to 15-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs led No. 8 Tennessee at the half in Knoxville before falling later. In Stegeman Coliseum, Georgia came up just short against top-ranked Auburn, 70-68. Up next was a frustrating 68-65 loss at Arkansas after leading by 15 points, followed by last Saturday’s 89-59 loss to No. 5 Florida.

South Carolina (10-11, 0-8) had also endured some close calls.

Three of the Gamecocks’ setbacks included a three-point loss to Auburn and a one-point decision to Florida before losing in overtime to a ranked Mississippi State team.

There would be no such drama on Tuesday night.

After leading by 14 at the half, the closest the Gamecocks would get in the second half was nine late in the game as Georgia improved to 12-1 in Stegeman Coliseum

Newell notched his 5th double-double, leading the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Dakota Leffew added 13, while Silas Demary Jr. chipped in with 12. Dylan James was the fourth Bulldog in double-figures with 10.

Leffew was making his first start, opening in place of Tyrin Lawrence. It was the first time the Bulldogs have used a different starting lineup all season.

Georgia started quickly, using a pair of three-pointers by Leffew and Demery Jr. to jump out to a 16-5 lead before the Gamecocks found some rhythm.

South Carolina climbed within 18-16 on Zachary Davis’ three-pointer but would only convert one more field goal the rest of the half.

Meanwhile, James found his range. He exploded for eight straight points to spark a 15-2 run before South Carolina would finally score another field goal, snapping a drought of almost eight minutes.

“Every chance I get, I go 100 percent. Coach tells me every day, just be the same guy every day, go out there, play hard, and then opportunities are going to come,” James said. “I feel like today was that day.

Georgia returns to action Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Alabama.

