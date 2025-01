Trent Seaborn has been on the national radar longer than your typical high school sophomore.

As an eighth-grader, Seaborn led powerhouse Thompson High School to an Alabama 7A state championship. Seaborn and Thompson won another state title in 2024.

While leading one of the top high school programs in the country, Seaborn has collected offers from some of the nation's top colleges. Georgia joined that group by offering Seaborn on January 23.