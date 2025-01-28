The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Remembering the feeling of 2024

Here is the Jan. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Remembering the feeling

Offensive lineman Earnest Greene III had some reflecting thoughts when asked about the 2024 season, which finished in an SEC Championship but also a painful loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

In addition, the offensive line's play wasn't what has been displayed in previous years, leading to a run game that was inconsistent throughout the year.

“You know, you always just want to look back and just try to remember this feeling,” he said. “This is the feeling that drives you in all your off-season workouts and everything that you do to prepare to get ready for long, hard, gruesome seasons like these, honestly. You just want to look back and try to remember this feeling.”

Greene will return to what looks to be a revamped offensive line with Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss all leaving. He'll hope to avoid the injuries he endured throughout the 2024 season.

“I mean, it's football, you know, knick-knack,” Greene said of his injuries. “Everybody has them. But, you know, some just linger and I’m just looking forward to reassessing and getting my body right.”

Kicker commitment

Georgia secured a commitment from place-kicker Connor Ferguson on Monday. Ferguson is considered the nation's seventh-ranked kicker by Kohl's Kicking.

This past season, Ferguson made 13 of 16 field goals with a long of 52 yards.

Also on UGASports

Former Bulldogs are ready to shine at the Senior Bowl.

Three Georgia football players underwent surgery.

The latest on No. 1 prospect Jackson Cantwell.

Georgia baseball is racking up some impressive preseason rankings.

Previewing Georgia's basketball game against South Carolina.

Gains in the weight room