Rivals100 DB Chace Calicut commits to Georgia

Georgia has landed an elite prospect from the Lone Star State.

Rivals100 defensive back Chace Calicut has committed to Georgia. The Houston prospect chose the Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan.

Georgia wants the 6-foot-3 Calicut as a cornerback.

The Bulldogs made an impressively fast rise in Calicut's recruitment. Georgia extended an offer at the end of April, with defensive backs coach Donte Williams making the offer during an in-home visit.

“Coach Donte, he’s produced so many DBs to the next level,” Calicut said. “He's well-respected around all football. He's a well-known coach and he knows how to put players into the league. And he sees ways – he sees more potential than I see in myself. So, he sees a lot in me. I respect that about him.”

Playing for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is also a major draw.

“He's such a defensive, well-respected coach around the league and in college football,” Calicut told UGASports. “Like, it's Kirby Smart we're talking about. Everybody knows if you go to Georgia and play for Kirby Smart at DB and you excel there, you're definitely going to the league first-rounder.”

Calicut also explained how he evaluated NIL through his recruitment process.

“Whatever school you're going to go to, you're going to be rich. You're going to get money there. But I would definitely say I'm leaving a couple thousands off the table, hundred thousands, I'd say,” Calicut said. “But it'll come back. Because, you know, second year, you get to renegotiate, and then you'll get it back in the NFL. Like, we're going to the NFL. I'm picking a college to take me to the NFL. I'm not picking a college because of money and the other things about it. You’ve got to stay focused. You know what I'm saying? I feel like you get caught up in that money thing, all the NIL, okay, cool, you're getting this. But then you go to the school and now the coaching is not what you really wanted. It's not the right fit.”

Calicut joins Caden Harris and Justice Fitzpatrick as cornerbacks in Georgia's 2026 class. Zech Fort, Kealan Jones, and Jordan Smith are committed as safeties/stars.