Georgia's 2024 class of defensive backs was arguably one of the country's best, and Ondre Evans is another big reason why. Kirby Smart likes defensive backs with length, and Evans certainly has that. For more on Evans:

Ondre Evans

Height: 6-0 Weight: 195 Position: Defensive Back Rating: Four-Star. Position - 13; Overall - 88

Ondre Evans was the nation's No. 88 player in the Final Rivals rankings. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

High School Career

Originally committed to LSU, Evans flipped to Georgia on Oct. 18. As a senior, Evabs helped lead Christ Presbyterian to a 13-1 record and the Tennessee Class 2A Division II state championship. A two-way player, Evans also tallied 21 receptions for 379 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions on offense, while logging 21 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, one interception, and four passes broken up on defense. In his junior year, Evans recorded 18 receptions for 221 receiving yards on offense while tallying 38 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, and two tackles-for-loss, including two interceptions, five passes broken up, and one forced fumble and recovery.

Quoting Ondre Evans

"The development part. Will I be developed, where do you see me in y’all’s program, how can I help? My head coach being a defensive guy also helped out a lot as well." - Evans on why he flipped from LSU to Georgia

What They're Saying

"Evans is a big-time defensive back prospect with the tools to play a variety of positions in the secondary. Georgia's taking him as a cornerback and it's easy to see why. Evans is a bigger cornerback who knows how to play physically with receivers at the line of scrimmage and down the field. He played wide receiver a lot this season, and those ball skills translate to the defensive side of the ball." - Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman

Where Does He Fit In?

He's big enough and has the frame to play safety, but it's believed Georgia will train Evans at cornerback, where the Bulldogs could stand some depth. Explosive is a description analysts use to describe Evans, who in high school showed a penchant for jumping routes and creating turnovers. Evans played his senior year at 180 pounds. But according to Georgia, his weight is now up to 195; if true, this bodes well for some early playing time.

