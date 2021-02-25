The sixteenth story brings us to the end of our Early Enrollee Spotlight series. Today’s subject, quarterback Brock Vandagriff, brings no shortage of intrigue for fans. The nation’s No. 7 overall player was the cherry on top for Kirby Smart’s Class of 2021, choosing to sign with the hometown Bulldogs after previously being committed to Oklahoma. Vandagriff becomes the fifth five-star quarterback to sign with Kirby Smart during his Athens tenure. The Prince Avenue standout embodies all the traits coaches look for in a great quarterback. Not only does Vandagriff have the arm strength and mobility required, but his work ethic and competitiveness are driving factors in his development. The future is extremely bright.

Brock Vandagriff's competitiveness already stands out to Kirby Smart. (Rivals.com)

Brock Vandagriff

High School: Prince Avenue Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Ranking: Five-star performer was ranked as the top quarterback in the Class of 2021 and No. 7 player nationally

High School Career

Vandagriff enjoyed a storybook career at nearby Prince Avenue, where he played for his father Greg and led the Wolverines to the 2020 Class A Private School state championship. Check out his video game-like statistics he posted. Last year, Vandagriff completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 3,342 yards and 40 touchdowns, with only six interceptions. He also had 74 carries for 394 yards and 13 rushing scores. We should note that he put up these numbers while playing much of the season with a tear in the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The good news for Vandagriff is that his initial assessment, that he would need surgery, was scrapped as unnecessary. Vandagriff will heal with proper rehab as he prepares for the start of spring practice, later next month. As a junior, Vandagriff completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 2,471 yards and 31 touchdowns with just three picks. He put up those numbers despite missing four games due to a leg injury. His sophomore season in 2018 saw him throw for 3,190 yards and 28 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,001 yards and 23 scores.

"When they start talking about where (they) want to go, they want to go win a championship; at least that's what the best quarterbacks want to do, and Brock never shied away from that. He wanted an opportunity to play close to home. He wanted the opportunity to play near his family. His dad is a coach right here in town. His mom is a teacher. He's got sisters who are really good athletes. He wants to be able to play in front of them, so I'm excited about what he can do. He's been a leader for his program; they're still in the playoffs. He’s been productive, and we’re excited to see what he can bring to the University of Georgia.” — Kirby Smart on Brock Vandagriff

What's Next

Vandagriff projecting as the eventual starting quarterback at Georgia does not exactly qualify as breaking news. From the standpoint of size, talent, and desire, he's Exhibit A of what coaches seek out as the prototypical SEC quarterback. This year, however, the Bulldogs are fortunate they will not have to force Vandagriff into the fray, thanks to the veteran presence of JT Daniels, another former five-star QB. Starting this spring, Vandagriff will compete with Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck for the No. 2 job. It's certainly conceivable he could see some in-game reps, depending on the score. Whatever happens as far as the top backup role is concerned, this year sets up as a perfect opportunity to spend a season learning the system and putting himself in prime position to compete for the starting job in 2022—much as Aaron Murray did when he first arrived at Georgia. Of course, that's assuming Daniels leaves for the NFL after this season—a decision still yet to be made. In the meantime, Vandagriff’s development will continue to be followed closely by Bulldog fans everywhere.

