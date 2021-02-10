In our Early Enrollee Spotlight, today we look at the second of two wide receivers signed by the Bulldogs: Adonai Mitchell. Like fellow signee Jackson Meeks, whom we discussed on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3 Mitchell brings excellent size into the equation, but could benefit from a year of preparation while he learns Todd Monken’s offensive system. With a deep group of receivers returning, Mitchell will have that opportunity without the rush to produce immediately.

Adonai Mitchell is another young receiver who will bring excellent size. (Rivals.com)

Adonai Mitchell

High School: Cane Ridge (Nashville, Tenn.) Height: 6-3 Weight: 190 Rankings: Four-star receiver was ranked as the 52nd-overall at his position by Rivals.

High School Career

Mitchell put up some impressive receiving numbers at Cane Ridge High School in Nashville after his family moved from Texas. As the 2019 Tennessean Region 5-AAAAAA Athlete of the Year, Mitchell led the Ravens last year with 49 receptions for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was originally committed to play for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, but after a month of that status, he changed his decision in favor of Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Auburn was also in the hunt for the wideout, and Mitchell visited with the Tigers just prior to settling on Georgia.

Next Up

When we say Mitchell is still a bit raw as a receiver, it's not meant to demean. It's more a reflection on the high potential of this signee. One capacity Mitchell seems to possess is an ability to run vertical plays. At 6-foot-3, he's able to outjump the competition and snag the reception. It's certainly a great trait to have, yet there are also areas in his route-running that, judging from film, he'll need to improve if he plans to go against SEC-quality defensive backs. It’s that development as a route-runner which will likely determine how much playing time he receives as a true freshman. If Mitchell can pick up those little nuances, there’s a chance he could garner a few reps in his first Bulldog season. But most likely, 2021 will be a year for honing his craft under position coach Cortez Hankton. And such a year should set him up for joining the rotation in Year Two.

