The subject of today’s Early Enrollee Spotlight, safety David Daniel, epitomizes what it means to be excited about playing football for the Georgia Bulldogs. Daniel was Georgia’s first verbal commitment and spent much of the past year recruiting other players to join him on the team. He also happens to play safety—a position of need for this year’s Georgia team. Beyond returnees Lewis Cine, Christopher Smith, and Major Burns, the Bulldogs have no lettermen back at the position, meaning Daniel will have ample opportunity to earn some quick playing time this fall.

David Daniel could have an opportunity for early playing time. (Rivals.com)

David Daniel

High School: Woodstock Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Ranking: The four-star recruit was ranked the nation’s 10th-best safety and 138th player overall by Rivals.com

High School Career

Daniel starred on both sides of the football for Woodstock, but opened the most eyes for his performance on defense. During his career, he totaled 123 tackles, including 94 solo tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He’s the first SEC recruit from Woodstock High since Tripp Chandler signed with Georgia in 2005.

What's Next

We can expect to see Daniel on the field his freshman year, providing he’s able to quickly pick up defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s scheme. Physically, it appears Daniel has all the tools. He’s versatile enough to play both safety positions, and he has the quickness to take away the edge and quick screens. Daniels possesses SEC-caliber closing speed, and he has good instincts for the game. Ultimately, you may see Daniel wind up at Star behind someone like Latavious Brini. But for now, he’s expected to remain at safety, simply because that’s where Georgia is expected to need him the most with depth at the position such a question right now. As a true freshman, there’s obviously much Daniel will still have to learn to improve his zone discipline. The quicker he picks that up, the more immediately he'll see the field. Bulldog coaches certainly hope it won’t take long.

From Earlier