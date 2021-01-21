As we continue our Georgia early enrollee spotlight, we turn our attention to linebacker Xavian Sorey. Sorey’s destination remained just a bit unclear until he finally made his announcement in December, giving the Bulldogs a major recruiting win. One can argue that Sorey is one of the top athletes in this year’s class, as he excelled on offense as well as defense during his time at Graceville High School, before spending his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Xavian Sorey

High School: IMG Academy Height: 6-3 Weight: 214 pounds Rating: Four-star performer was rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 88 overall player by Rivals.

Xavian Sorey is one of Georgia's more athletic early enrollees. (Rivals.com)

High School Career

Sorey proved his versatility during his three years at Graceville High, playing running back, defensive back, and linebacker. His numbers were impressive. His junior year, Sorey finished as his team’s second-leading rusher with 81 carries for 638 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with four catches for 110 yards and 10 scores. Defensively, Sorey finished fifth on his team with 57 tackles. He also grabbed three interceptions before transferring to IMG for his senior campaign. At IMG, Sorey played in just three games, making eight tackles. But that did nothing to discourage nearly every top school in the country from trying to convince the athletic defender to join their program.

Looking Ahead