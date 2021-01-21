Early enrollee spotlight: Xavian Sorey
As we continue our Georgia early enrollee spotlight, we turn our attention to linebacker Xavian Sorey.
Sorey’s destination remained just a bit unclear until he finally made his announcement in December, giving the Bulldogs a major recruiting win.
One can argue that Sorey is one of the top athletes in this year’s class, as he excelled on offense as well as defense during his time at Graceville High School, before spending his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton.
Xavian Sorey
High School: IMG Academy
Height: 6-3
Weight: 214 pounds
Rating: Four-star performer was rated as the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 88 overall player by Rivals.
High School Career
Sorey proved his versatility during his three years at Graceville High, playing running back, defensive back, and linebacker.
His numbers were impressive.
His junior year, Sorey finished as his team’s second-leading rusher with 81 carries for 638 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with four catches for 110 yards and 10 scores.
Defensively, Sorey finished fifth on his team with 57 tackles. He also grabbed three interceptions before transferring to IMG for his senior campaign.
At IMG, Sorey played in just three games, making eight tackles. But that did nothing to discourage nearly every top school in the country from trying to convince the athletic defender to join their program.
Looking Ahead
There's little question regarding Sorey’s talent. He has great length, he can run, and he plays hard. He possesses all the attributes you’re looking for in someone to excel at outside linebacker, his planned position at Georgia.
Priority One is to gain some weight as soon as possible.
Sorey is listed as 214 pounds by Georgia, and a bit more muscle and strength will be needed. But he has the frame to carry it, and Bulldog fans should feel confident that strength coach Scott Sinclair and his staff will be able to make that happen.
Although he’s two inches shorter, Sorey compares in many ways to former Bulldog Lorenzo Carter, now with the New York Giants.
The two come in with similar talent. As with Sorey, Carter had to get stronger. But once he did, he became one of Georgia’s better outside linebackers in recent memory.
Sorey has that potential, although it may take a season for him to build the aforementioned mass and become acclimated to playing against the athletes he'll encounter every day in practice as a Georgia Bulldog. Once he's ready, he's certain to be a top defender for his team.