UGASports - Early Enrollee Spotlight: Brock Bowers

When Georgia went about the business of trying to find a tight end for its Class of 2021, California native Brock Bowers was right at the top of the Bulldogs’ list. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken likes tight ends who can get up and down the field, and Bowers certainly fits that description. Bowers’ skill set should fit in nicely with what Monken ultimately has in mind for Georgia’s offense. He’ll get a shot this fall.

Brock Bowers

High School: Napa High (Calif) Height: 6-4 Weight: 230 Ratings: Four-star performer was ranked as the nation’s eighth-best tight end and 119th-ranked player overall.

High School Career

Bowers is not unlike a large number of incoming freshmen from California in that he missed out on his senior year playing football. You can thank the on-going Covid-19 pandemic for that. Due to Covid, the state forced high schools to push back their seasons, forcing youngsters like Bowers to hang around and play their final year, or go ahead and report to college as early enrollees. Bowers chose the latter, arriving in Athens back on January 10. As a junior, Bowers put up some impressive numbers while playing five different positions for the Grizzlies. Bowers finished that season with 1,499 all-purpose yards with 18 total touchdowns. That included 39 receptions for 1,098 yards and a school-record 14 receiving touchdowns. He also had 22 carries for 316 yards and three scores.

What's Ahead

At first glance, it might seem that Bowers is a more of a “flex” tight end, but he's much more than that. Bowers can split out wide, and even flex out in the slot, but he can also line up with his hand in the dirt. Like most freshmen at his position, he’ll have to work on his in-line blocking, especially against SEC-caliber defensive ends. Bowers is a physical player. He showed that, not only while running routes, but also proved to be tough to bring down after making the catch. Having been timed at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, opposing linebackers will have to be careful whenever Bowers is in the open field. Bowers should combine with returnees Darnell Washington, John FitzPatrick, Brett Seither, and Ryland Goede to give the Bulldogs a solid group of tight ends for 2021.

