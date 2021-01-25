There was clearly a good chance that several veteran cornerbacks might leave early for the NFL Draft. Thus for Georgia, finding capable replacements was a top priority on Kirby Smart’s recruiting list for 2021. In former Newton County standout Nyland Green, Smart hopes his Bulldogs hit the jackpot. Green was one of the most-coveted cornerbacks in the nation. Despite some heavy overtures from the likes of Clemson, Tennessee, and Auburn, he decided to stick with the home-state school over the 53 other programs that also offered. Green is considered quite football-savvy for his age. Although he obviously still has some learning to do, don’t be surprised if Green works himself into playing time this fall.

Nyland Green has a chance to make a quck impression this fall. (Rivals.com)

Nyland Green

High School: Newton County Height: 6-1 Weight: 175 Rating: Four-star performer was rated as the nation's No. 9 cornerback and 127th player overall.



High School Career

The former four-star prospect was ranked as the ninth-best player in the state, the ninth-best cornerback in the 2021 class, and the 127th-best overall player, according to Rivals. Per recruiting analyst Chad Simmons, Green is a team-first guy who competes hard on every play until the game is over. He's the type who makes others around him better. Green has great size, and although he's lean, he'll add muscle and become stronger on the next level. At Newton, Green hardly came off the field this fall. He was starting at defensive back and wide receiver, then being used as a returner on kick-offs and filled in as the deep snapper on the punt team.

Looking Ahead

With cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell moving on to the NFL, Green will be given every opportunity to make a quick impression this spring, and could actually earn considerable playing time if all goes well. Coming in as an early enrollee will offer him a head start in getting acclimated at this level as he faces UGA's talented wideouts. Not only is Green’s athleticism impressive, but he also has a high football IQ. This is certain to gain him favor with Smart and whoever turns out to be Georgia’s defensive backs coach. At Newton, Green proved to be strong in coverage. He showed the ability to play press or off at cornerback. He's also played a bit of safety. That position allows him to demonstrate his range and instincts on the back ends. Green has been described as a “selfless teammate who will do whatever it takes to help the team.”

From Earlier