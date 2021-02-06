Today’s focus in our Early Enrollee Spotlight series is athleticism personified. Smael Mondon definitely fits that description. At Paulding County, Mondon not only starred at linebacker, but also played quarterback, running back, and wide receiver during his tenure at the school. Mondon will play defense for the Bulldogs. He's just the latest in a recent line of talented performers whose best days are obviously still ahead. For more on Mondon:

Smael Mondon's overall athleticism is something Bulldog coaches will put to good use. (Rivals.com)

Smael Mondon

High School: Paulding County Height: 6-3 Weight: 220 Ranking: The four-star Mondon was the nation’s 7th-ranked outside linebacker according to Rivals, and the 97th-ranked player overall.

High School Career

The last player the Bulldogs signed from Paulding County High went on to have an excellent career, and is playing in the NFL today. Although Chris Conley plays on the offensive side, Mondon’s future seems just as bright. In four seasons, Mondon made 83 tackles, picked off one pass, and recovered two fumbles. Offensively, he recorded 1,129 all-purpose yards, while rushing for 13 touchdowns.

What's Next

Head coach Kirby Smart talked extensively about Mondon’s athleticism during his interview with Mike Farrell of Rivals. “Smael is a guy who's also been consistent,” Smart said. “He’s a really good athlete, and nowadays, when you’ve got to go and play an athlete like James Cook or Alvin Kamara out in space, you better have athletes who can play in space and can run. He can do those things.” Indeed. Mondon will still need to get stronger, but under Bulldog strength coach Scott Sinclair, he has the frame to add approximately 15-20 pounds, without losing any of his trademark speed. Mondon has great closing speed when you watch his film, and there’s no doubt Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will make good use of that. Eventually, we could be discussing Mondon as an every-down linebacker, although initially we are probably looking at a situational-type performer, along with someone who should be an immediate contributor on special teams.

