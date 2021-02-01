As we continue our series spotlighting Georgia’s early enrollees, we’ll stay on the defensive line, where Jonathan Jefferson gives position coach Tray Scott a player with who some feel is untapped potential. At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, Jefferson posted some impressive numbers his senior season at Douglasville High (more on that later), but some feel the best is ahead. The Bulldogs are blessed this fall to have depth at this position. It allows the former four-star prospect to come along without being rushed. This should serve him well as he adjusts to the speed of the college game, ultimately becoming an integral part of Georgia’s defensive line.

Jonathan Jefferson has a lot of natural abiltiy that Tray Scott can develop (Rivals.com)

Jonathan Jefferson

High School: Douglasville High Height: 6-4 Weight: 270 pounds Rating: Jefferson was a four-star performer and ranked as the country’s 12th-best defensive tackle; No. 142 player overall.

High School Career

Check out these numbers. In 11 games as a senior, Jefferson recorded 19 tackles for loss, to go along with 10 sacks for Douglasville High. His career numbers are equally impressive. Of Jefferson’s 254 career tackles, 51 resulted in lost yardage, to go along with 41 sacks. Jefferson’s versatility and ability to play several spots along the defensive line resulted in him garnering offers from 48 schools. But ultimately it was Georgia, Florida, and Auburn who made the final group. Some thought he would be heading out of state. But after taking visits to Florida and Auburn last March, Jefferson chose to become a Bulldog.

What's Ahead

As he begins his Bulldog career, Jefferson projects as a 5-technique defensive end. But will he stay there?

He certainly has the potential for more. At 6-foot-4, he has the frame to add 20 or perhaps even 30 pounds, which would enable him to move inside and be a 3-technique defensive tackle. Assuming Jefferson could maintain quickness, he could become a stellar contributor along the defensive front. As with most freshmen defensive lineman, there are areas in his game that will need improving: hand placement, footwork, and of course, learning to deal with offensive linemen of the caliber he’ll see in the SEC. But as we’ve, Scott has shown he knows how to develop players. Jordan Davis is a prime example: the work he did with Malik Herring, among others, should not go unnoticed.

