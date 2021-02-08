As reliable as clockwork, running backs coach Dell McGee proves his ability as a top recruiter again and again, by enticing some of the nation’s best to sign with Georgia.

This year was no exception.

TUp next in our Early Enrollee Spotlight, Lovasea Carroll, is the latest to join the fold.

It's a deep room of tailbacks for McGee, with all five scholarship backs from last year. But don't count out Carroll from getting his share of opportunities, including some looks on special teams.

For more on Carroll: