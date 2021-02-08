 Georgia Football: Early Enrollee Spotlight - Lovasea Carroll.
Early Enrollee Spotlight: Lovasea Carroll

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

As reliable as clockwork, running backs coach Dell McGee proves his ability as a top recruiter again and again, by enticing some of the nation’s best to sign with Georgia.

This year was no exception.

TUp next in our Early Enrollee Spotlight, Lovasea Carroll, is the latest to join the fold.

It's a deep room of tailbacks for McGee, with all five scholarship backs from last year. But don't count out Carroll from getting his share of opportunities, including some looks on special teams.

For more on Carroll:

Lovasea Carroll

High School: IMG (Warren County)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 195

Rating: The former four-star performer was the nation’s No. 7 ranked running back and No. 134 best player overall.

Lovasea Carroll will give Georgia six scholarship bacsk on the roster this fall.
High School Career

Carroll was identified as a future star before he even got to Warren County High. Once he arrived, it didn't take him long to show what the fuss was all about.

As a high school freshman and sophomore, Carroll rushed for a combined 2,481 yards before moving to Bradenton, Florida. where he played for IMG Academy.

There, Carroll rushed 42 times for 464 yards and seven touchdowns, helping IMG to a perfect 8-0 ranking and No. 1 national ranking.

While at IMG, Carroll also become one of Georgia’s best recruiters, helping convince fellow early enrollee Xavian Sorey to become a Bulldog.

What's Next

When Carroll signed with the Bulldogs back in January, it was thought he might just have a chance to earn some significant playing time as a true freshman.

But when Zamir White and James Cook both surprised some by returning, it likely cost Carroll some touches he might ordinarily have received this fall.

Now, not only will Carroll have to compete with White and Cook, but returnees Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh, and Daijun Edwards—giving Georgia one of its deepest running back rooms in recent memory.

Carroll still figures to receive some opportunities, including some looks on special teams, while he waits his turn to make an even bigger impact later.

{{ article.author_name }}