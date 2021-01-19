Today, we at UGASports kick off a series taking a closer look at those 16 early enrollees, complete with a glance ahead to the fall and the potential impact of each.

The number accounts for all but four of the Bulldogs’ 20 signees during December’s early signing period.

Sixteen early enrollees are checked in for the Georgia Bulldogs. It's believed to be the most for this program since incoming freshmen have been allowed to get a jump on their college careers.

Rating: Five-star and No. 4 overall player in the country, according to Rivals

After signing in mid-December, Mims was able to join some of Georgia’s workouts for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, where he reportedly impressed coaches with his potential and effort.

Last year, he helped lead the team to a record of 8-4, paving the way to 213.3 rushing yards per game for his offense. A two-time member of the Class AA all-state team, Mims is the first FBS scholarship for Bleckley County since Tavon Moss signed with Missouri in 2014.

There’s going to be an opportunity for Mims to earn some early playing time on the offensive line—the question is where.

Mims was recruited to play tackle, and that seems to be set in stone—although at this time, it’s unclear which side of the line he'll take.

True freshmen have rarely played left tackle for the Bulldogs, with Trinton Sturdivant being the last one in recent memory to do so, back in 2007.

Even Andrew Thomas, who started at left tackle his sophomore and junior years, began his career on the right side of the offensive line. Such was the same with John Theus in his freshman campaign, when he started every game on the right before switching to the left the following year. Could Mims follow a similar path?

It’s going to be interesting to watch because the current right tackle, Warren McClendon, enjoyed a solid year as a redshirt freshman, earning Freshman All-American honors from the Football Writer’s Association.

Would the offensive line coach consider flipping McClendon to the left side to accommodate Mims should he be deemed ready to start this year? Might Mims actually be prepared to take on the challenge of protecting JT Daniels’ blind-side, right off the bat? What about Broderick Jones? Could he overtake McClendon or hold off Mims for one of the tackle spots now that he is healthy.

Those are questions that will find their answers once spring practice is underway.

Whatever the future holds for Georgia’s offensive line, Mims is expected to play a huge part in it. Insiders have raved about his potential and o-line coach Matt Luke has to be thrilled at the possibilities.