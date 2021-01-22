UGASports - Early enrollee spotlight: Micah Morris

Considering Georgia signee Amarius Mims was thought by many to be the best high school offensive lineman in the nation last year, new teammate Micah Morris might tend to be overlooked. But he should not be. Camden County High School has a history of producing some top-notch college athletes, and Morris could be among the best to come from there. At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Morris is the type of lineman most schools only dream of being able to build their team around, so the fact that Kirby Smart was able to include him in this year’s class is a huge recruiting win.

Micah Morris was another huge get for Georgia and its offensive line. (Rivals.com)

Micah Morris

High School: Camden County Height: 6-5 Weight: 330 Rating: Former four-star tackle, was tabbed as the fifth overall player in Georgia, the nation’s ninth-ranked offensive tackle and the country’s 49th-ranked overall player by Rivals.

High School Career

Morris caught the eye of just about every top college program during his career at Camden County, where he helped pave the way for a potent Wildcat rushing attack. At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Morris certainly has SEC size, but he also showed he has the feet to play in the interior, if that’s where position coach Matt Luke wants him to be. Morris proved his versatility while playing for Camden County, and that was a huge reason he was coveted by so many schools.

Looking ahead

We recently learned that Morris underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum, and while that will keep him from taking part in spring practice, he is expected to be cleared by the summer and ready for the start of fall camp. Although it remains unclear where he’ll ultimately line up, do not be surprised to see Morris get looks at both tackle and guard spots. Along with Mims, Jared Wilson and Dylan Fairchild, Morris is one of four incoming offensive linemen coming in for the Bulldogs. While his recovery from labrum surgery will set him back as far as getting acclimated to life as a college football, there should be plenty of time for him to become game-ready with a strong summer.



From earlier