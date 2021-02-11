As we continue our series taking a closer look at Georgia’s 16 early enrollees, today’s spotlight shines on yet another player who honed his skills at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Prior to enrolling at IMG, defensive end Marlin Dean was a standout at Elbert County High. He's one of three defensive linemen to make up Georgia’s 2021 class, and the third to be featured in this series, following Jonathan Jefferson and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Marlin Dean is one of three defensive linemen signed by Georgia for 2021. (Rivals.com)

Marlin Dean

High School: IMG Academy (Elbert County) Height: 6-5 Weight: 275 Ranking: Three-star performer by Rivals.com

High School Career

As a senior, Dean helped lead IMG Academy to an 8-0 record and finish as the No. 1 team in the state of Florida and No. 1 team in the country. He finished the 2020 season with 18 total tackles, nine solo tackles, two sacks, and an interception and fumble recovery—all after playing his first three years of high school football at Elbert County High. When Dean committed last December, it was the second time he had done so, after de-committing earlier in the year to focus on other schools. After some time for reevaluation, Dean re-upped with the Bulldogs. Georgia was patient with the big man and let him return to the program under his own terms.

What's to expect

Given his impressive height, most experts agree that pad level is an area Dean will need to continue to improve now that he's at UGA. At this point, he hasn't shown a lot of ability to shed blocks at the point of attack and make tackles for loss. Give him time; the talent is there. Dean’s ceiling is thought to be a high one. He just needs to tune his game and become more technically sound. Once he does that, look for him to make a jump and ultimately become a contributor. He may begin as a redshirt, but with time, Dean will be ready to live up to the high aspirations his coaches have for him.

