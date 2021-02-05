As a three-year standout at Carrollton High, Chaz Chambliss was used to being a big part of the action. With 166 solo tackles, today’s focus of our Early Enrollee Spotlight is one of those lunch-pail, gritty performers who make everyone around him better. At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Chambliss garnered over 30 offers from schools across the country before settling on the Bulldogs.

Chaz Chambliss is the first player to sign with Georgia from Carrollton High since Reggie Brown. (Rivals.com)

Chaz Chambliss

High School: Carrollton High Height: 6-2 Weight: 250 Rating: A three-star performer, Chambliss was rated as the nation’s 30th-best outside linebacker by Rivals.com

High School Career

While Chambliss’ 166 tackles over three years is certainly impressive, the number doesn't tell the entire story. Of the total, 73.5 resulted in negative yardage, including 31.5 sacks. Chambliss also forced two fumbles, recovered three, and was credited with 53 quarterback hurries during his career with the Trojans. For you Bulldog history buffs, Chambliss is the first player from Carrollton High to sign with Georgia since wide receiver Reggie Brown (2000-2004).

What's Next

Head coach Kirby Smart spoke well of Chambliss during Wednesday’s Zoom call with Mike Farrell of Rivals. “Chaz was an early addition, and he’s here working out now,” Smart said. “He’s such a hard worker. I think any time you fill guys in your program and have these high-character, hard-working guys, they improve your overall team.” That no doubt bodes well for Chambliss, who is expected to start out at Jack linebacker, the spot that’s expected to also feature Adam Anderson and Robert Beal Jr. Rivals analyst Chad Simmons sums up Chambliss this way: “He’s a high energy player from the time he steps onto the field to the time he walks off it after practice or a game. He's a physical linebacker who plays smart. He dissects plays well, he reads his keys, and he's shown he's very versatile on the defensive side of the ball. He's known for his strength, but he is also an explosive pass rusher. He can help set the edge with his ability to play the run,” Simmons said. “Chambliss is a very unselfish player who will play his role in Georgia's defense. He's a player not talked about enough. Chambliss doesn't seek the spotlight; he just wants to blend in. He's very coachable; he has a team-first attitude, and the Bulldogs kept one of the best in-state defenders’ home.”

From Earlier