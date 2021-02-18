We are getting close to wrapping up our Early Enrollee Spotlight, and defensive back Javon Bullard is next on the docket. A former three-star competitor, Bullard chose Georgia over Auburn, along with others from East Carolina, Liberty, and Coastal Carolina. Although he's ticketed for cornerback with the Bulldogs, Bullard did it all for Baldwin County High, playing multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

Javon Bullard did it all for Baldwin County. (Rivals.com)

Javon Bullard

High School: Baldwin County Height: 5-11 Weight: 175 Rating: Three stars

High School Career

At Baldwin County, Bullard was a jack of all trades. Not only did he star at cornerback for the Braves; he also played wide receiver and running back. Along with catching 13 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns, Bullard led Baldwin County in tackles with 74, including seven for loss. He had 10 pass breakups and two sacks. As a senior, Bullard led his team to a 5-2 record and a second-round appearance in the Class AAAA state playoffs. He earned team MVP honors, along with being named team captain. He was a four-year starter for Baldwin County.

What's Next

Bullard will get plenty of opportunities to make his case for playing time. The Bulldogs hope he'll quickly become productive as a cornerback—one of those positions where depth is somewhat of a question. Although he doesn't come to Athens with quite the pedigree of a Nyland Green, Georgia coaches believe he can be a key piece of the defense. Could he be the next Eric Stokes? While that may be tough to duplicate, remember that Kirby Smart is picky about his secondary and doesn't throw out scholarships to just anyone. Bullard has the athletic range; playing multiple positions makes that clear. It's probably unfair to label him a lockdown corner; his greatest strength may be tackling in space. Star may be a spot for him. Bullard's coverage skills will be put to the test at the SEC level, but his ceiling is high enough that coaches will be eager to invest time and coaching toward his development.

