Early enrollee linebacker C.J. Allen, today’s subject in our What We Learned series, could not take part in Georgia’s national championship victory over Texas Christian.

But he did have a role.

During his post-game press conference following the national championship, head coach Kirby Smart took a moment to single out Allen, and others, who played such a big part as members of the defensive scout teams:

"When we got TCU, I called them all in. I had the coaches meet with them. We made them meet and become this defense,” Smart said. “We said we're going to do it better than they do it; you're going to watch tape, sit in here, learn how to do it.”

Allen was apparently up to the challenge.

Despite just being a few weeks out of high school, Allen was among those on Georgia’s scout team defense that gave Bulldog coaches as clear a look as possible at the players on the defensive side for the Horned Frogs. Considering the final 65-7 score in SoFi Stadium, the group did their jobs well.

“We did it as well as they did it. We had guys be their guys and do their defense exactly right,” Smart said. “Until the last day, we were walking in there, they were giving an unbelievable look. That set our offense up for success. Scout team makes a difference, and we had a hell of a scout team to give these guys a look."

Allen’s good work did not end there. Throughout winter workouts and into spring, Allen flashed the talent that made him the nation’s 82nd overall player for the Class of 2023.

