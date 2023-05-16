Today, we jump back into our What We Learned series with a look at wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Given that Rosemy-Jacksaint has been around the program for three years already, there’s a lot we already know about the Florida naïve. However, we did learn a new thing or two more during the spring, and looking ahead to the fall, do not be surprised if he plays an even bigger role than before.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is one of the more competitive wide receivers on the Bulldogs. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

What We Learned: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

We learned that Rosemy-Jacksaint is ready to become a key role in a stacked receiver’s room for the Bulldogs. Various injuries hampered the early part of the senior’s career, but last year showed what he can do when 100 percent. Rosemy-Jacksaint saw action in all 15 games, recording 29 catches for 337 yards, both career highs. Do not be surprised if he surpasses both totals this fall. Rosemy-Jacksaint doesn’t get the same love as Ladd McConkey, and the arrival of Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas only adds to the depth at Kirby Smart’s disposal. Nevertheless, Rosemy-Jacksaint’s experience and skill set is going to make him an important piece of the offensive puzzle for Georgia. He’ll be someone fans need to keep an eye on.

Where He Fits In

Rosemy-Jacksaint started eight games for the Bulldogs last fall. A versatile receiver, he can play both inside and outside, making him a valuable component for position coach Bryan McClendon. He’s also Georgia’s most valuable perimeter blocker among the wide receivers. It’s also something he enjoys. In a recent interview, Rosemy-Jacksaint spoke about how much he enjoys setting the edge for Georgia’s running backs. An attitude like that will continue to endear him to Smart and keep him in the lineup more often than not.

What To Expect

Look for Rosemy-Jacksaint to once again be one of Georgia’s more consistent receivers. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, he knows how to put his body between the ball and the defender. Though he may not be the fastest of Georgia’s receivers, he’s technically as sound as any the Bulldogs have on the field. He’ll continue to see work on special teams while remaining a key component in Georgia’s run game as a perimeter blocker.

Kirby Smart on Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

“He’s done a great job. He’s one of the most competitive guys who works really hard and does a great job for us.” - Kirby Smart

From Earlier