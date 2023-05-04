It’s time for another edition of our What We Learned series, and today we’ll stick with the wide receivers by taking a look at sophomore Dillon Bell. Bell may not have numbers quite as splashy as some of Georgia’s other receivers but don’t think for a second that he won’t be a big contributor for the Bulldogs this fall. For more on Bell:

Don't be surprised to see Dillon Bell take a big step forward in 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

What We Learned: Dillon Bell

Bell attacked spring practice with the purpose to prove to coaches that he was ready to play a bigger role as a sophomore, and it appears an impression was made. From start to finish, we understand that Bell consistently stood out, and not just because he's 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds Don’t forget that Bell has only started to focus on wide receiver after also playing both running back and quarterback less than two years ago in high school. During the spring, Bell spent a lot of time working on his release point, becoming more proficient with his routes, and learning how to better use his size to his advantage. Last year, Bell’s season-ending stats were certainly respectable enough for a first-year player. He played in all 15 games. Bell caught 20 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, including one in the SEC Championship victory over LSU. He’s also learning to be a more versatile receiver. Bell will line up as the Z receiver but can also play the slot. The more positions one can play generally equals more reps, and if Bell continues his improvement, look for him to be on the field even in a deep receiver room.

Where he fits in

You may not remember that Bell actually started five games for the Bulldogs last year. Don’t be surprised if he does so again. Even with the additions of Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas, Bell is going to be an integral part of the wide receiver rotation. Obviously, players like Ladd McConkey, Arian Smith, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint are going to be a huge part of the picture, too. But so will Bell. In fact, he may turn out to be Georgia’s most physical receiver in what potentially could be one of Georgia’s deeper wide receiver rooms in recent memory.

What to expect

Even with a deep receiving room, look for Bell to exceed the statistics he posted a season ago. With a year under his belt, Bell is a lot more confident player than he was as a freshman, and as a rising sophomore, that’s typically when you see players take a noticeable jump in their development. Do not be surprised if Bell does so in 2023.

Kirby Smart on Dillon Bell

"He's a guy that makes plays. He got better this spring. He got thrust into playing due to some injuries with AD and things. He took the bull by the horns and played really well. he had a good spring and was very productive this spring." – Kirby Smart

