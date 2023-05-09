Today, we resume our What We Learned series by taking a look at another early enrollee who was thrust into the fire in the secondary and apparently came out having made an impression. Today, let’s take a look at cornerback A.J. Harris.

Freshman A.J. Harris made an impression during spring practice. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

What we learned: A.J. Harris

Like most freshman defensive backs, Harris has a lot to learn but his athleticism was certainly on display during the course of the spring and during the Bulldogs’ annual G-Day game. Though we saw receivers occasionally take advantage of Harris’ youth, we saw the quick twitch and explosiveness that made him one of the top cornerback recruits in the entire country for the class of 2023. We saw him able to change directions with relative ease. Harris may not be the fasted cornerback on the field, but came to Georgia with the reputation for being a sure tackler, and proved so by leading the Red Team with six tackles and a pass breakup.

Where he fits in

There’s no shortage of competition for the starting cornerback spot opposite Kamari Lassiter. Harris proved during the spring that he can certainly be counted on to play a key part, although earning a starting role out of the gate is probably a stretch. If one were to lay money down, either Daylen Everette or Nyland Green would likely be the player getting the call. However, Harris can be expected to figure into the mix in some capacity. Even if off the bench, or helping out on special teams, Harris will be on the field for the Bulldogs this fall.

What to expect

Harris brings a ton of versatility to Georgia’s secondary, and it’s going to be interesting to see where he ultimately ends up. With his combination of size, speed, and physicality, he has the ability to play all five spots in the secondary. Although he’s listed as a cornerback, don’t be surprised if Harris ultimately gets a look at nickel. Harris is very strong in run support, but also does an excellent job in coverage. He’ll play special teams, probably on a couple of units right away for the Bulldogs.

Kamari Lassiter on A.J. Harris

"He's a young guy, but he's very hungry. I mean, he wants to learn. He wants to be the best that he can be. He's just very tenacious. He comes in for extra film, he watches extra tape, he does extra work after practice. You know, he listens as well." – Kamari Lassiter

