We continue our What We’re Hearing series by taking a look at one of the early enrollees who caught our eye, defensive lineman Jordan Hall. On paper, Hall was a huge get when he chose the Bulldogs late on Signing Day, and although this was our first time seeing him in person in live action, he stood out. Let’s take a look.

Jordan Hall could make a big impact as a true freshman. (r)

What We Learned: Jordan Hall

The freshman has a motor. That was easy to see. Hall wasn’t perfect, and there’s plenty he still needs to learn, but he flashed enough talent; he’s definitely going to be part of the defensive line rotation. He caught our attention on several plays. In the first half during G-Day, Hall put an inside move on right guard Tate Ratledge to get into the backfield. He also batted down a pair of passes in the game. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Hall still obviously has much to learn, but the physical tools are obviously there to follow in the presence of players like Mykel Williams and Travon Walker, who made an impact during their freshman campaigns.

Where he fits in

Even without Jalen Carter moving on to the NFL and Bear Alexander choosing Southern Cal, Hall knew there'd be an excellent chance he would get early playing time as a true freshman. He’s expected to compete with the likes of Warren Brinson, Christen Miller and Jonathan Jefferson, and how quickly he picks up the Bulldog defense will determine how much he plays. My guess, he’ll do just that, and by the end of the year, we’ll be talking Hall up as the “next great” Bulldog defensive lineman.

What to expect

Hall, nicknamed “Big Baby,” can be as good as he wants to be. In high school, Hall was able to use his power to overwhelm linemen, and proved to be a lot faster than one might expect when first looking at him. Hall is also one of those players who plays with the sort of ferocity that position coach Tray Scott is going to love. Obviously, the competition is going to be much better, but once he learns to adjust, Hall can be expected to make a big impact for the Bulldogs in his first year.

Teammate Zion Logue on Jordan Hall

“He's had an amazing spring. Still learning the system, still making young mistakes, as we know. But he's come a very long way, as he's been here since January, so I'm really impressed with him. I'm happy for him today." – Zion Logue

