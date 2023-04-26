What we learned about Earnest Greene III
Staying with an offensive line theme, we continue our What We Learned series by taking a look at Earnest Greene III.
Along with junior Austin Blaske, Greene is competing for the starting job at left tackle after missing most of his freshman campaign while recovering from back surgery.
Let’s take a look.
What We Learned: Earnest Green III
We learned during the spring that Greene has recovered nicely from the back surgery last year and could very well be the starting left tackle when the Bulldogs kick off the season against Tennessee-Martin.
During an interview earlier this year, Greene said not only did the time off allow him to heal physically, but it mentally prepared him for the challenge ahead, as he tries to follow in the footsteps of other talented Bulldog left tackles who have moved on to the NFL.
His predecessor, Broderick Jones, is expected to go in the first round of the draft, which begins Thursday night in Kansas City.
“Coaches did a great job, just making sure I stayed engaged,” Greene said. “I still stayed in games mentally, plus I just wanted to be there mentally for my guys, and just bringing energy for them in there.”
Although Greene has yet to play in a game, the California native acquitted himself well in spring camp. He and Blaske took turns rotating with the first group at left tackle, with Greene getting the nod in G-Day two weeks ago.
Greene signed with Georgia a year ago as the top-ranked offensive lineman in Georgia’s 2022 class (40th overall).
“I came here because I really liked Coach (Kirby) Smart,” Greene said. “I just saw how he ran the program and everything. They really do stuff differently here, especially at the position I play. They pride physicality and just demand perfection.”
Where Greene fits in
Before his surgery, Greene was already working out at left tackle behind Jones as No. 2 on the depth chart at the position.
Come fall, he’ll have a chance to be No. 1. At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Greene certainly has the size, but needs to continue working hard on his pass blocking. As a run blocker, Greene is excellent.
Although he received the nod in G-Day, Greene still has to beat out Blaske, who obviously has the edge as far as game experience goes.
However, both players will compete, assuring Smart and position coach Stacey Searels that the left tackle spot will be in good hands come fall.
What to expect
As most first-year players do, Greene will face a learning curve once he starts seeing live-action in games for the first time in his career.
But Greene is certainly no novice when it comes to the offense.
His father, Earnest II, is a graduate of Savannah State, played nine years in the NFL, and taught his son well.
Greene is a physical player, who knows how to move defenders. While his pass-pro may need a little work considering Green’s youth, the Bulldogs undoubtedly have another player with all the looks of one day becoming an All-SEC caliber contributor.
Quoting Kirby Smart
“Earnest is doing a really phenomenal job as well. Earnest gives us something we didn’t have in the last couple years, you know, in the run game. He’s really physical. He moves people.” – Kirby Smart