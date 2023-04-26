Along with junior Austin Blaske, Greene is competing for the starting job at left tackle after missing most of his freshman campaign while recovering from back surgery.

Staying with an offensive line theme, we continue our What We Learned series by taking a look at Earnest Greene III.

We learned during the spring that Greene has recovered nicely from the back surgery last year and could very well be the starting left tackle when the Bulldogs kick off the season against Tennessee-Martin.

During an interview earlier this year, Greene said not only did the time off allow him to heal physically, but it mentally prepared him for the challenge ahead, as he tries to follow in the footsteps of other talented Bulldog left tackles who have moved on to the NFL.

His predecessor, Broderick Jones, is expected to go in the first round of the draft, which begins Thursday night in Kansas City.

“Coaches did a great job, just making sure I stayed engaged,” Greene said. “I still stayed in games mentally, plus I just wanted to be there mentally for my guys, and just bringing energy for them in there.”

Although Greene has yet to play in a game, the California native acquitted himself well in spring camp. He and Blaske took turns rotating with the first group at left tackle, with Greene getting the nod in G-Day two weeks ago.

Greene signed with Georgia a year ago as the top-ranked offensive lineman in Georgia’s 2022 class (40th overall).

“I came here because I really liked Coach (Kirby) Smart,” Greene said. “I just saw how he ran the program and everything. They really do stuff differently here, especially at the position I play. They pride physicality and just demand perfection.”