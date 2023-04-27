We continue our What We Learned series by taking a look at freshman running back Roderick Robinson, the latest addition to what’s always been one of the strongest positions on the Georgia football team. Originally committed to UCLA, the Bulldogs didn't give up. The 6-foot-1 235-pounder was always a top target for Georgia, and after watching him during G-Day, it’s easy to see why. Robinson posted some eye-popping numbers, which we will get into shortly, and like most of the players we’re spotlighting in our early enrollee series, is also willing to put in the work. For more on Robinson:

Roderick Robinson rushed 11 times for 42 yards in G-Day. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

What We Learned: Roderick Robinson

We learned that Robinson is one tough joker to tackle. With injuries to Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson saw extensive action in the backfield for the Black Team, rushing 11 times for 42 yards. While those numbers might seem modest, Robinson proved to be quite difficult to tackle, doing some of his best work in between the tackles. There’s still work to be done as far as pass protection is concerned, but that will come with time. Robinson comes to Georgia after leading Lincoln to a 13-1 record, a Western League Title, a San Diego Section Open Division Title, CIF DI-AA Southern California Regional Title, and CIF DI-AA State Title. In the state title game, he tied the CIF State Championship record with four touchdowns against De La Salle, and finished his senior season with 2,378 yards and 39 touchdowns on 217 carries.

Where he fits in

There would seem to be a pecking order ahead of Robinson, with Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards, Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul seemingly ahead of Robinson on the depth chart once spring practice gets underway. Providing they all can stay healthy, that is. Milton missed the latter half of spring practice nursing a hamstring injury, with Branson Robinson suffering a foot injury. Paul, meanwhile, continues to rehab after undergoing ACL surgery, but is expected to be ready for fall camp. As we’ve seen, Kirby Smart and McGee are not afraid to play a freshman if he shows he is ready. Last year, both Branson Robinson and Paul were lining up for first-year reps, before the latter tore his ACL during the team’s second scrimmage of the fall. Even if Broderick Robinson does not see but a few reps as a freshman, remember that both Milton and Edwards are rising seniors, meaning he’ll have the opportunity as a sophomore in 2024 to play an integral role.

What to expect

Assuming everyone is healthy, it could be Robinson sees the preponderance of his on-field action in special teams. But don’t rule him out. Branson Robinson was eventually worked into the rotation as the season wore on, so the same will likely be true for Rodrick Robinson, although Paul’s presence could also factor in.

Quoting Kirby Smart

“He's a different kind of back, but he catches the ball coming out of the backfield. He's big and physical. Guys don't like tackling him. So we have a good group of backs. I feel really confident about the group we have." – Kirby Smart

