We continue our What We Learned series with a player who has already established himself as a key player on Georgia’s defense – nose Nazir Stackhouse. For more on Stackhouse:

Nazir Stackhouse is back for his second year as Georgia's starting nose guard. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communication)

What To Expect: Nazir Stackhouse

It’s not easy to be the first one to follow in the footsteps of a player as successful as Jordan Davis but Stackhouse has done an admirable job. Playing alongside players like Davis, and fellow first-round picks Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker, how could he not learn? “Playing behind those guys was a privilege and an honor. I enjoyed even being in a room with them,” Stackhouse said back in March. “I had fun even watching film with them, watching them play. I knew eventually my time was going to come, and I had to learn from these guys.” He was paying attention. Stackhouse started all 15 games for the Bulldogs during last season’s national championship run, starting all 15 games at nose, the position Davis starred at the year before. Now approaching his senior year, Stackhouse continues to perfect his game in hopes of enabling him to go out with this best season yet. "I can remember when he first got here, his block recognition, his ability to play blocks and strike blocks is not anywhere near where it is now," head coach Kirby Smart said. "The defensive line is not a position that you just walk in and play. There are a lot of things that can happen to you when you play inside. If they happen enough times, you figure it out. It's not just ability, it's recognition of plays, back-blocks, and pullers. He does a really good job now of playing that."

Where He Fits In

Stackhouse will once again be the main man in the middle of the defensive line for the Bulldogs, who despite the loss of Jalen Carter to the NFL, figures to be one of the better such position groups in the SEC. Although Bear Alexander transferred to USC, position coach Tray Scott will have no shortage of candidates to also play the interior. Senior Zion Logue can roll inside to play nose, while redshirt freshman Christen Miller apparently made significant strides during the spring. True freshman Jamaal Jarrett is being groomed at the position. Veterans Warren Brinson, Jonathan Jefferson, freshmen Jordan Hall, and sophomore Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins are four other players who the Bulldogs can rotate between the nose and defensive tackle positions.

What To Expect

One area Stackhouse would like to improve from last year is doing a better job of getting into the opponent’s backfield. Stackhouse finished with 33 tackles last year, but only three went for lost yardage. While football and class certainly qualify as Stackhouse’s main priorities, when he does get a little time, look for him to continue posting on his TikTok account which has over 21 million views. "Over time, I started to use it as a side hobby, something that entertained me on the side of football," Stackhouse said. "We go through a lot of things as football players and stuff like that, so I used my social media platform, which is TikTok, to keep my mind off of maybe academics or how hard practice was that day."

Quoting Kirby Smart

"It's very similar progression to some of those other guys that we have had. He just gets better with each year. He's smarter and wiser." - Kirby Smart

From Earlier