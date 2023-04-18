Spring practice and G-Day may be over, but Georgia football—or the coverage of it—does not take a holiday. We will attempt to break down and analyze all the things we learned over the past few weeks about the program. We hope you enjoy:

Javon Bullard seeing time at safety comes as no surprise. (Kathryn Skeean/Staff)

What we learned: Javon Bullard is ready to take on the role of safety

It came as absolutely no surprise when we started hearing that Bullard was seeing more reps at safety than at star, his primary position last season. There were reasons that happened. No. 1: With the graduation of Christopher Smith, not only did the Bulldogs need to find a new starter, but Georgia’s depth at the position also needed a boost. Bullard’s presence does that and more. Along with sophomore Malaki Starks, Bullard, David Daniel-Sisavanh and the rehabbing Dan Jackson (foot), this should give the Bulldogs a solid core, while some of the defense’s younger safeties get their college legs underneath them.

Why the change?

We touched on this a little bit above, but another reason the Bulldogs were willing to allow Bullard to start seeing more time at safety was the presence and health of Tykee Smith. Smith can play safety and has, but star is believed to be his better position, and now that he’s over the myriad of injuries that plagued him his first two seasons, Smith is showing exactly what he can do. It’s also allowed players including Marcus Washington, Smoke Bouie, JaCorey Thomas, and Joenel Aguero to receive additional reps at the position.

Quoting Kirby Smart